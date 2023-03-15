LAGOS GUBER POLL: Jandor slams Bode George, accuses PDP elders of sabotage

Ahead of the governorship elections in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) continues to face in-fighting as its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has made some startling revelations.

Adediran made these claims on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Bode George, a PDP chieftain, during an interview in September 2022, revealed that Adediran breached an agreement on selection of a running-mate.

The PDP chieftain said Adediran flouted the agreement to make Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour his running mate — instead of Funke Akindele.

He said Adediran’s decision to pick Akindele, the actress, as running mate forced Rhodes-Vivour to join the Labour Party as its standard bearer for the Lagos governorship election.

However, Jandor, during the interview on Wednesday, accused George of godfatherism, while noting that it was the reason he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further noted that some PDP elders including, Chief Bucknor Akerele had been sabotaging the party, while pledging support for Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“I was able to clinch the ticket without the support of godfatherism and after, Bode George sold Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to me and I refused because I left APC because of godfatherism; I cannot condone that in PDP.

READ ALSO:Jandor rules out alliance with Labour Party ahead of Lagos guber poll

“This is why he keeps eulogizing Rhodes-Vivour, talking about assassination attempts on his life.

“What is happening in Lagos is that I am fighting without any godfathers. Chief Bode George is always sabotaging the efforts of PDP candidates in every election cycle,” Jandor noted.

Regarding an alliance with Rhodes-Vivour, he explained that the pending case plaguing the Labour Party over his candidacy has ruled out any chance of such.

He said, “I told Peter Obi that I don’t have a problem with an alliance but I told them we need to put our best foot forward. Analyse us. Rhodes-Vivour has a Supreme Court case which might work against us and we cannot go into this election because of these cases.

“If Bode George and Mama Bucknor mean well, they will ensure an alliance with the PDP against the APC — they have been sabotaging the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now