LAGOS GUBER RACE: APC chieftain, Igbokwe, writes off Jandor as ‘small boy’

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has played down the chances of the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly called Jandor in the state.

He described Jandor as a “small boy” who does not have the capacity to lead the state.

Igbokwe who is a staunch supporter of the APC, in an attack on the PDP candidate who had decamped from the ruling party to pursue his ambition of contesting for the position in the state, said the governorship of Lagos is not an all-comers affairs that “small boys” should aim for.

Igbokwe who took the swipe on Jandor on his Facebook page on Friday said:

“I have been laughing and scratching my head until tears started coming out of my eyes anytime I listen to one small boy who says he wants to rule Lagos. This Lagos I know very well? We play too much.”

