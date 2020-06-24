Lagos has conducted over 34,000 COVID-19 tests —NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday Lagos State had conducted 34,734 COVID-19 sample tests since the inception of the pandemic in the country.

NCDC, which disclosed this in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 23, added that out of the 120,108 COVID-19 tests carried out in Nigeria, Lagos leads the rest of the country after recording 28.9 percent of the total tests conducted by the agency.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed with 14,794 while Kano and Oyo States had conducted 10,232 and 7,605 tests respectively.

According to the agency, Lagos recorded 209 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of peoples that had contracted the virus in the state to 9,073.

It added that 1,457 COVID-19 patients had been discharged in the state.

