Lagos has conducted over 42,000 COVID-19 tests, recorded 177 deaths —Prof Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday the state had conducted 42,348 sample tests for COVID-19 as at July 3.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said of the 42,348 samples, 10,926 returned positive.

According to him, 748 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on July 3, out of which 87 new cases were confirmed.

The commissioner said: “Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,695 patients had since been discharged from the Lagos COVID-19 care centres following full recovery.

“A total of 6,259 of the cases monitored in communities by COVID-19 Lagos Response Team had either fully recovered or are positively responding to treatments.”

He disclosed that 365 of the cases were under isolation in public and private care centres across the state.

Abayomi, however, said 2,430 active cases in the communities had yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.

He added: “As at July 3, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State had risen to 177.”

