Lagos headed in wrong direction under Ambode – Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Friday Lagos State headed in a wrong direction under former governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration in the state.

Tinubu, who stated this during the commissioning of the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in Lagos, said the development forced political leaders in the state to replace Ambode ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The ex-governor, who initiated the project, was conspicuously absent at its commissioning on Friday.

Tinubu also described Ambode’s defeat in the APC governorship primary in the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2018 as “historical.”

He said: “Sometimes in 2017-2018, the ship of Lagos State seems to have headed in a very wrong direction. History had it that we came together, an election came and we chose a democratically-elected government of the people, our people, and for the people. They say ‘who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu’? We said, ‘you will find out.

“Ever since Babajide became the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it round to the right direction of progress, development, and good leadership quality.

“Both of you (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) and the entire cabinet has demonstrated unequal determination to redevelop and rebuild for the people of Lagos. You have made us seen a fine and determined government for the progress and quality of life of our people.

“We have a team led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, partnered with Hamzat, and it is a team of great performers and doers. The team is building Lagos back for progress to showcase needs a focused government.

“Out of adversity, you make prosperity. Instead of showing demonstration and frustration, you put your hands on the plough. Since then, Lagos State has become one giant construction site throughout the nation. We thank you for not letting us down.”

