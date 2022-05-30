Lagos health commissioner charges Nigerians to embrace alternative energy sources

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has urged Nigerians to embrace alternative sources of fuel in the face of lingering fuel crises across the country.

Akin made the call during an interview on the sideline of a one-day Conference in Lagos on “Journeying and Listening Together: Energy Crisis and Sustainable Lifestyle for Church and State” organized by the Ecology Work Group of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The commissioner, who spoke about the alternative sources of energy geared towards the replacement of fossil fuel, urged Nigerians to embrace the use of solar power, wind energy, hydro energy, biomass energy, tidal energy and geothermal energy.

Read also :Lagos at risk of second Covid-19 lockdown —Prof Abayomi

According to him, the energy crisis around the world has led to a concern that the world’s demands on the limited natural resources meant to powering industrial society are diminishing as the demand rises.

He highlighted the environmental and economic effects of the situation to be the increase in the energy and electricity cost with gas prices rising by about 47% increase in cost of doing business, unemployment; global warming among others.

The commissioner thus charged the church to become more actively involved in the gospel of sustainable lifestyle that can bring peace to the environment and guarantee abundance of of food and healthy energy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now