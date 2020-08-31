Lagos Health Commissioner recovers from Covid-19

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

This is coming exactly one week after the commissiioner was declared positive.

The Lagos State, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Monday morning.

Read also: Lagos Health commissioner, Abayomi, tests positive for covid-19

“It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

Mr Omotosho added that “Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions