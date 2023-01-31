Lagos health workers threaten to go on strike over poor welfare

Health workers in Lagos State under the aegies of the Joint Health Sector Unions and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals, have threatened to go on a strike if the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fails to look into demands relating to the poor welfare of its members.

In a letter addressed to the governor on Tuesday by the Acting National Secretary of the Union, Matthew Ajurotu and the National Chairman, Josiah Biobelemoye respectively, the union noted that failure to address their issues could lead to a possible breakdown of health services in Lagos.

The union said it had engaged the state government on several occasions to enable it deliver people-oriented programmes in public interest, but that their efforts have been in futility.

“The JOHESU/AHPA once again gives the LASG another opportunity to negotiate the demands of its members which we shall review in early February, 2023, to decide whether the National Secretariat of JOHESU/AHPA directly takes over.

“We, therefore, strongly urge Your Excellency to do the needful now to stall a possible breakdown of health services in Lagos State,” the Union stated.

“Our members have continued to critically appraise the inaction of Your Excellency on these key demands. We observe with concern that the LASG appears to be taking sides with interested Health professional groups because the LASG has become an active party in a pending Court of Appeal matter between Medical Laboratory Scientists and Physicians/Pathologists in Lagos State.

Read also:One year after approval, Nigerian govt yet to pay new hazard allowance for health workers –NLC

“In a similar vein, the same forces which specialise in their acts of oppression and suppression in furtherance of a destructive politics of interest in healthcare have stalled the formal release of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre which has been pending in the Office of the Head of Service for over one year now.”

The Union also listed its demand to include;

“Retention allowances for all vulnerable health professionals especially pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers and others.

“It is the same with all the other professions and we shall not hesitate to provide you with data on the other professions as the need arises.

“Non-implementation of full CONHESS for our members on this salary scale, improved hazard allowances for all personnel on CONHESS, implementation of enhanced call shift and non-clinical allowances for deserving personnel, immediate release of consultant cadre circular for eligible pharmacists in the LASG.

“Release of circular on the Directorate of Medical Laboratory Services while the LASG withdraws its biased stance of joining forces with physicians/pathologists at the Court of Appeal against other citizens of Lagos State who are Medical Laboratory Scientists.

“Implementation of the circular on Call Duty Allowances approved for Dental Technologists and Therapists. Placement of Health Service Commission Social Welfare Officers under the right salary scale and granting autonomy to all healthcare professionals in all health facilities in Lagos State to pave the way for global best practice,” the letter reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now