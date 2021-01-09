Lagos highlights ways transporters can help stem spread of covid-19

The Lagos State government has urged transporters to check the temperature of passengers’ before conveying them from one place to another.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Information, led by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Toyin Adeni-Awosika, while addressing members of the public.

During the public interaction which was staged as a measure to curtain the second wave of COVID-19, Adeni-Awosika appealed to transporters to ensure that they do not flout physical distancing protocols relating to the number of passengers allowed in each vehicle.

Adeni-Awosika also stressed the need for adherence to guidelines stipulated by the government while also noting that authorities were concerned about the flagrant disregard by residents.

“People mingle without adherence to physical distancing and face masks are not worn in public places; while hand sanitisers are absent in most public and private institutions.

“Such practices expose individuals to COVID-19. Everyone must take responsibility to stop the spread of this deadly virus by obeying all guidelines. COVID -19 is real,” he said.

