Lagos-Ibadan expressway to be ready by December – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Sunday the ongoing repair works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be completed in December.

The minister stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics.

He said: “The expected completion of this road will be in the last month of this year. We are hoping that we will be done before Christmas and that is subject to a lot of variables.

“We are dealing with over a thousand different contracts. We have over a thousand contracts going on.

“We have housing projects, roads in Efon Alaye, Hadejia, and Lafia. We have a lot, even if I was a computer, I can’t say everything here.”

Fashola also revealed that the Federal Government planned to complete the Second Niger Bridge project in December.

“We are also planning to open that bridge to public by December.

“Hopefully, by Christmas, it will be opened. That was the last meeting I had with the contractor about three weeks ago.”

