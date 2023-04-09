Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed in April, Fashola insists

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has, once again, assured Nigerians that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed before the end of April.

The Minister who gave the reassurance on Saturday during inspection of the highway project, said he was happy with the steady progress recorded on the project and reaffirmed that the road would be completed ahead of schedule on April 30.

“This is evidence of the commitment of the Buhari administration to our infrastructure,’’ Fashola said.

“We will do our best to deliver this on the expected date, which is the 30th of April,” the Minister added.

He went on to enumerate efforts that are being made to keep pace with construction speed despite challenges of high vehicular volume, the impact of bad soil, reckless driving by impatient motorists, and other technical issues.

He also explained interventions to reduce the impact of gridlock on motorists and commuters using traffic and law enforcement agencies from both Lagos State and Ogun.

He added that the contractors were working on the last stretch of six kilometres, which was the most difficult aspect to construct out of the entire 44 km of section on the highway, which spans from Ojota in Lagos to the Sagamu interchange in Ogun.

“So far, so good, we are on course, on the last stretch of the race. Often, when you are running a marathon, as you get towards the end, you get fatigued as you see the finish line.

“We stayed focused, that is one of the reasons I am here to ensure that we will meet that deadline, fingers crossed, I hope that we do not have any unforeseen developments again,” he said.

