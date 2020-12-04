Lagos-Ibadan train ride to cost between N3,000 and N6,000 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday passengers would be required to pay between N3,000 and N6,000 for the new Lagos-Ibadan train services expected to take-off in January next year.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the train services.

Amaechi said: “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan train services by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today I approved the charges on passenger train services from Lagos to Ibadan. We just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class, and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan train services.

“It should have started running by now before Mr. President inaugurates it by January.”

