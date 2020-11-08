Lagos, Kano, Abia to produce more beneficiaries in FG’s N75bn support scheme

The Federal Government said on Sunday Lagos, Kano, and Abia states would produce more beneficiaries than other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the disbursement of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)’s N75billion survival fund for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed the development in the federal government’s updated report on the implementation of the scheme in Abuja.

He added that the decision to pick more beneficiaries from Lagos, Kano, and Abia was influenced by the presence of more MSMEs in the three states.

According to the report, Lagos will get 25,000 beneficiaries for the payroll support, Kano to produce 17,000 and Abia 16,000.

Other states will get 13,000 each.

“For the General MSME Grants, Lagos gets 3,880, Kano -3,280, Abia -3,080, while other states get 2,640 each.

“For free Corporate Affairs Commission registration, Lagos gets 9,084 beneficiaries, Kano – 8,406, Abia – 7,906, while other states get 6,606 each.

“For the Artisan and Transport Grants, the 36 states and FCT will get 9,009; while for the Guaranteed Offtake Stimulus Scheme, Lagos gets 3,880, Kano -3,280, Abia -3,080 and other states 12,640 each,” the report added.

