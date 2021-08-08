Lagos-Kano train service resumes August 13

The Lagos-Kano train service will resume operation on August 13.

The Regional District Manager, Northern District of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Ismail Adebiyi, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday.

He said the train would leave Lagos on Friday evening and arrive in Kano on Sunday morning.

Adebiyi added that the corporation had concluded plans to restart the Kaduna to Kafanchan and Kaduna to Kano train services before the end of August.

He also revealed that NRC would rehabilitate 100 wagons to further strengthen the rail sector within the next two months.

The NRC official said: “21 of the rehabilitated wagons would be used in the northern district of the rail service comprising Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Zamfara States.”

