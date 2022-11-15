Lagos lawmaker dies after attending APC campaign flag-off

The Chairman of the Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Local Government Services, Sobur Olawale aka Omititi, is dead.

The lawmaker, who is representing Mushin Constituency ll in the Assembly, slumped and died on Tuesday after attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State.

Olawale slumped and died at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the venue of the event.

However, the cause of his death has not been ascertained.

