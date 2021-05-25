Lagos lawmakers divided over Bill to repeal pension law for ex-govs | Ripples Nigeria

A bill to repeal the Public Officer Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) has scaled second reading at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Clerk of the House, Mr Lekan Onafeko, announced the development at plenary on Monday, even as lawmakers were divided over the bill.

The Pension Law 2007, introduced 14 years ago, makes provision for the payment of juicy pension and other entitlements to former elected governors and their deputies in the state.

Onafeko said that the bill is titled ‘A Bill to Repeal the Law to Provide for the Payment of Pensions and other Fringe benefits to Public Office Holders in Lagos State and for other Connected Matters’.

However, some lawmakers argued that it would not be too good to repeal the law in its entirety as there were some important sections and stipulations that should be considered.

Speaking, Oluyinka Ogundimu (Agege II), explained that the bill was to ensure the stoppage of pensions to governors and deputies when they leave office.

Ogundimu also said that the bill was in consideration of the country’s current economic challenges.

The lawmaker argued that the bill should be amended in such a way that it would not throw former political officers to security challenges if the original law was repealed.

On his part, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II), noted that the parliament has the power to make and review laws, especially where it includes one like the pension.

Yishawu said that the objective of the bill as raised by the executive was to ensure that the state begins to look inward in relation to the cost of governance.

“By virtue of my position as chairman of the committee on economic planning and budget, I have had the opportunity to check the finances of the state.

“I would say Lagos is not very rich, but only has people who effectively manage its resources,” he said.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, while rounding off the debate, observed the questions and suggestions raised by the lawmakers.

Obasa also supported arguments that repealing the law in totality would expose former governors and deputies to security challenges.

He, however, committed the bill to the House Committee on Establishment with a two-week mandate for a report to be submitted.

By Mayowa Oladeji

