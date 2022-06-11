Lagos lawyer accuses Gov Sanwo-Olu of abandoning Lagosians to campaign for Tinubu

Lagos-based legal practitioner and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has accused Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of abandoning his duties of governing the state to engage in campaigning for presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adegboruwa who lamented the situation in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, appealed to the Governor to return to the state and face governance as the state had been on recess as a result of his absence.

Adegboruwa also noted that since Tinubu declared his presidential aspiration, Sanwo-Olu has abandoned governance in the state and had rather turned himself into one of Tinubu’s campaign managers.

“Sanwo-Olu is the unofficial campaign manager of Tinubu, his media strategist and personal anchorman. The Governor has hardly been in office,” he posted.

Pointing out a list of abandoned items in the Ssate due to Sanwo-Olu’s absence, Adegboruwa said:

“It was the Governor that declared the ban on motorbikes but he is not on ground to monitor the daily crisis occasioned by the declaration, though commendable but needs careful enforcement.

“The rainy season in Lagos is always a bitter experience for Lagosians in flooding, heavy traffic and other casualties, but the Governor has not been on his seat to address issues related to this. Crime has been on the increase in Lagos lately.

“No doubt state resources will be involved in these campaign activities and most government officials will cash in on the absence of the Governor to also abandon their responsibilities, either to pursue their political other business interests.

“There are many more grave consequences attendant upon the decision of the Governor to abdicate his constitutional responsibilities in pursuit of the political ambition of the APC presidential flag bearer.

“From all the foregoing, I do hereby appeal to Governor Sanwoolu to return to Lagos and assume his constitutional responsibilities of functional governance. His Excellency was not elected as Campaign Manager of politicians but as an administrator,” the activist said.

