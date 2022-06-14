Lagos lawyer, Adegboruwa, warns parties, says Muslim/Muslim ticket is unconstitutional

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has warned political parties and candidates for the 2023 elections against compromising the constitution.

He denounced the boldness of considering and promoting a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which he described as against the Nigerian constitution in a statement released on Tuesday.

Such “barefaced heartlessness beats any imagination,” the lawyer stated.

He questioned how some individuals could muster the fortitude to promote a Muslim-Muslim ticket “in a divided entity” in the face of Section 10 of the Constitution.

Adegboruwa presented a series of questions to the promoters, curious as to what could be the explanation.

He asked: “Superiority of faith? Enforcement of international conspiracies? A new form of Jihad? Is it a matter of distrust for or supposed inferiority of South West Muslims? Is the South West Muslim not Muslim enough or Northern Christian not Northern enough?”

The lawyer insisted that it was still the same elite that concocted bogus theories in order to generate conflict where none existed.

Even if the Christian population were to fall below what it is now, Adegboruwa believes that the liberal concept of freedom of religion and thought would help to balance the power imbalance.

“It is still the same elite, who throw up these bankrupt theories to create friction where there should be none. Even if the Christian population were to be less than it is now, the liberal concept of freedom of religion and thought should weigh in to balance the power equation.

“A representative of the Muslim faith has been in the saddle since 2015, with little or no capacity to tame the monstrous incursion of the jihadists, who even descend on innocent Muslims without thought.

“And yet the statistics show that from the South-South and the South-East, there is an incontestable monopoly of faith across the land and some would have us believe that they do not matter.

“In what way do we explain to those of them in Ondo, in Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo states that they should continue to play second fiddle due to the recklessness of some power monsters who love to deploy religion as a tool for power retention. Just perish the thought altogether,” the statement read.

