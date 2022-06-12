Business
Lagos leads as Nigerians consume 966.58m litres of petrol in 2 weeks
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed that the citizens consumed 966.58 million litres of petrol in two weeks.
In the latest Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) distribution data published on its website on Sunday, the company said the commodity was consumed between May 16 and May 29.
According to the data, Lagos, Kano and Niger States received the highest allocation during the period.
Details of the distribution showed that 13 states had high demand and got 72 percent of the products distributed, 11 states with medium demand got 21 percent of the product allocation while 12 states with the least demand received seven percent.
Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, and the fifth largest economy in Africa received the highest volume of PMS with 149.33 million litres or 15.5 percent of the total distribution made by the NNPC across the country.
Further breakdown of the fuel distribution revealed the following: Kano (86.19m), Niger (73.91m), Oyo (59.05m), Ogun (51.76m), Delta (45.86m), Zamfara (42.12m), Edo (34.66m), Adamawa (34.28m), Kwara (31.25m), Rivers (31.25m), Kaduna (26.07m) and Enugu (25.77m).
The states with low allocations are – Ondo (9.6m), Kebbi (8.04m), Kogi (7.74m), Taraba (7.25m), Bayelsa (6.2m) and Nasarawa (5.54m).
Others are – Yobe (4.9m), Ebonyi (4.9m), Katsina (4.59m), Ekiti (4.4m), Sokoto (4.16m), Bauchi (2.48m) and Jigawa (1.1m).
