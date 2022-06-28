Lagos leads as Nigeria’s internet subscribers rise by 0.62% in 12 months

Lagos has been ranked as the state with the highest number of internet data subscribers in the country.

The commercial city was followed by Ogun and Kano states as the three states jointly account for 23.8% of the total internet subscriber base in the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this on Tuesday in its telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report for first quarter 2022, published on its website

According to NBS, Internet subscribers in Nigeria increased marginally by 0.62% year-on-year to 145.85 million as of March 2022 compared to 144.95 million subscribers recorded as of the corresponding period of 2021.

Lagos State stood top for active internet subscriptions recorded at 17,839,569, followed by Ogun with 8,538,812 and Kano with 8,364,587.

While on the other hand, Bayelsa had the least with 1,043,059, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,230,081 and 1,373,888 respectively.

MTN Nigeria, Glo, and Airtel led the list of telcos with the highest internet customer base with 60.7 million, 39.57 million, and 39.4 million subscribers respectively.

NBS also noted that In Q1 2022, a total of 199,558,540 active voice subscribers were recorded compared to 192,413,613 in Q1 2021.

This represents a 3.71% rise in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year.

On state analysis, Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2022 with 24,226,878, followed by Kano with 11,666,630 and Ogun with 11,537,006, while Bayelsa had the least with 1,445,123, followed by Ekiti with 1,786,160.

