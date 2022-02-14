Lagos leads, Bayelsa trails as number of active phone lines hit 195m

The National Bureau of Statistics (NNs) has revealed that a total of 7.85 million active phone users in Nigeria were added from April to December of 2021 with Lagos and Kano leading.

NBS disclosed this in its telecoms data report published on its website on Monday and analyzed by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the report, Nigeria’s telcom figures grew from 187.61 million active voice subscribers to 195.46 million representing a 4% increase within the year.

Similarly, NBS report shows that the number of data users in the country grew by 1.79 million in 2021.

There were 140.17 million data users as at March 2021, but this figure increased to 14,9 million.

From the report as at the end of December 2021, Lagos State 23.94 million active voice subscribers was the highest among the states.

This was followed by Kano state’s 14.19 million and Ogun State’s 12 million active voice subscribers.

The other states in top five states of active voice subscribers were Oyo (9.9 million), Abuja (9.2 million) and Kaduna’s (8.98 million).

Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of active voice subscribers with 1.42 million and 1.72 million respectively.

For Data subscribers, Lagos had 17.7 million, Ogun State comes second with 8.41 million ahead of Kano’s 8.42 million as at the end of December 2021.

For network operators MTN Continued to lead with 73.5 million active lines, followed by Globacom 54.8 million

Airtel sits in third place with 53.9 million while 9Mobile has 12.7 million telephone lines connected to its network.

