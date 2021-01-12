Lagos LG bans sporting activities over surge in positive cases of COVID-19

A local government area in Lagos State, Amuwo Odofin, has placed a ban on all manner of sporting activities at fields and sports centres in the area indefinitely.

This was announced by the LG Chairman, Mr Valentine Buraimoh in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, adding that operations of bars and night clubs were also suspended indefinitely.

According to Braimoh, the measures became necessary in order to control the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the local government area.

“The second wave of COVID-19, our common enemy, with no respect for gender, tribe or status is fast ravaging the world.

“In Nigeria and Lagos, amongst its casualties are distinguished personalities in the society.

“To this end, it becomes expedient that under my watch as executive chairman, full enforcement and compliance measures as directed by NCDC will be totally observed,” he said.

The LG boss also called of residents to take responsibility in observing all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Report suspected cases to the appropriate authorities,” said Buraimoh, vowing to prosecute violators of the guidelines.

