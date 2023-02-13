Lagos LP alleges opposition parties responsible for attacks on supporters during rally

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party has alleged that opposition parties were responsible for the attacks on its supporters during the presidential rally on Saturday.

Dayo Ekong, Chairperson, LP Lagos State, made this claim, on Monday, during an interview on AriseTV.

The police in Lagos State had condemned Saturday’s attack on Labour Party’s supporters and called on politicians to prevail on their followers to shun violence.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Yet-to-be-identified persons attacked some LP supporters who were on their way to a rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square addressed by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday.

Hundeyin stated that the police would leave no stone unturned to deal decisively with offenders in accordance with the law.

However, Ekong during the interview on Monday, alleged that the security agencies ought to have been more proactive due to their presence along the Third Mainland Bridge corridor.

She further disclosed that some unidentified persons within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been identified as the mastermind behind the attacks.

“Our supporters were brutally attacked with severe injuries and there is no doubt that this attack was led by the opposition with some persons within the APC identified as the masterminds.

“This is unfair when we have the Govt, Police and the DSS since they knew the party will be having a rally. A bus was put to barricade the Third Mainland Bridge and we are yet to hear from the Police and President Muhammadu Buhari over these attacks.

“We were expecting Governor Sanwo-Olu to condemn this but there has been no response from him,” Ekong stated.

