Lagos may be denied covid-19 vaccines in next batch | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos may be denied covid-19 vaccines in next batch
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has accused the Lagos State government of deviating from the action plan being incorporated into the COVID-19 vaccination programme.
This was contained in a statement issued by Dr Faisal Shuaib, the NPHCDA director, on Wednesday, March 24, who also explained that the state has created its own platform through which it is inviting people, thereby vaccinating those not yet qualified based on the phased inoculation arrangement.
As a result of this, Dr Shuaib has threatened that Lagos may be denied covid-19 vaccine supply when the next batch is received.
Dr. Shuaib, speaking on an NTA programme said: “If it turns out after our investigation that Lagos State has a different platform and they are using it for this process, then they stand the risk of actually being barred from getting further vaccines.
“These vaccines are being provided by COVAX, and have been donated by different organisations and they are very clear about accountability for the vaccines. If Lagos State is using a different platform, then we cannot account for those vaccines the way they are supposed to be accounted for.
“And if we cannot account for the vaccines, the donors will be very clear that we cannot send vaccines to those states.
Read also: Lagos ready to domesticate AfCFTA agreement – Sanwo-Olu
“No state will also be allowed to procure vaccines on their own. This is a policy of the Federal Government. I hope that it is not correct that they have a different website because that will be wrong on the part of the commissioner of health. And that means that he has not been communicating honestly with the Federal Government.
“But I know him to be a man of good standing in terms of his interactions. We will have to investigate, but it will be a very bad development if they developed a different platform.
“The platform that NPHCDA and our development partners have developed is a platform that is working very well. There are times when it will have issues but that happens with every situation where there are internet challenges and where a lot of people are trying to access a platform. This platform has been optimised.
However, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi responded that “Lagos has been using the NPHCDA platform”, but explained that “the platform has on numerous occasion failed to pre-register residents and schedule citizens in an orderly manner.”
He added that the state had continued to engage the IT staff of the Federal Government agency “to resolve these issues.”
Abayomi also said the state has been working with officials of the agency to make the exercise stress-free for Lagosians at the registration and vaccination centres.
