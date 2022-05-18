Connect with us

Lagos monarch alerts Lekki residents of planned attack by commercial motorcyclists

The Oniru of Iru Land in Lagos, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II, on Wednesday alerted residents of the Lekki area of the state of plans by commercial motorcyclists to cause mayhem in the area.

The monarch gave the warning in a circular issued by the Onuru’s Palace, titled: “Urgent security alert.”

The warning came shortly after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in six local government areas of the state including Lekki.

The ban was the government’s response to the killing of a sound engineer, David Imoh, following an argument over N100.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt renews ban on ‘okada’ operators in aftermath of killing of sound engineer

In the circular, the Oniru monarch advised residents to be security conscious at all times.

It read: “Intelligence report reaching us is that following the raid on Okada riders and seizure of their bikes in Lekki Phase 1, the riders believed the action was instigated by Lekki residents who are determined to take away their source of livelihood.

“To this end, there are plans to invade inner streets to cause havoc anytime from now in Lekki.”

Opinions

