Lagos moves to demolish dilapidated 3-storey building in Oshodi | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government has said it would demolish a distressed three-storey building at No. 2 Brown Street, off Bolade Bus-Stop in Oshodi area of the state.

This follows several quit notices issued by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and a seven-day evacuation ultimatum issued to traders and residents of the distressed three-storey building.

The notice was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday in Lagos.

In the statement, the General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, was quoted as saying that the seven-day quit notice became necessary after the scientific and Structural Integrity/Stability Test (SIT) carried out by LASBCA experts and its sister agency, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory revealed that the building “is extremely dilapidated and a disaster waiting to happen’’.

Mr Oki said there was the need for the “removal of the structure to prevent loss of lives and in line with the government’s drive to achieve zero tolerance to building collapse for the safety of Lagos residents.

The general manager said the building will be demolished in a bid to save lives while urging the occupants to vacate the building before April 15.

“The government will not fold its arms and watch a distressed structure of that magnitude collapse on her people without taking necessary action,’’ he said.

He reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while calling for the collaboration of residents in reporting distressed buildings to avert incidence of collapsed buildings.

