Lagos moves to demolish dilapidated 3-storey building in Oshodi | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos moves to demolish dilapidated 3-storey building in Oshodi
The Lagos State government has said it would demolish a distressed three-storey building at No. 2 Brown Street, off Bolade Bus-Stop in Oshodi area of the state.
This follows several quit notices issued by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and a seven-day evacuation ultimatum issued to traders and residents of the distressed three-storey building.
The notice was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday in Lagos.
In the statement, the General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, was quoted as saying that the seven-day quit notice became necessary after the scientific and Structural Integrity/Stability Test (SIT) carried out by LASBCA experts and its sister agency, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory revealed that the building “is extremely dilapidated and a disaster waiting to happen’’.
Read also: Scores trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos
Mr Oki said there was the need for the “removal of the structure to prevent loss of lives and in line with the government’s drive to achieve zero tolerance to building collapse for the safety of Lagos residents.
The general manager said the building will be demolished in a bid to save lives while urging the occupants to vacate the building before April 15.
“The government will not fold its arms and watch a distressed structure of that magnitude collapse on her people without taking necessary action,’’ he said.
He reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while calling for the collaboration of residents in reporting distressed buildings to avert incidence of collapsed buildings.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Latest Tech News
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...