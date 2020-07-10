Lagos names four local govts at risk of high floods

The Lagos State Government on Thursday warned residents of four local government areas, namely Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ibeju-Lekki and Ikorodu, of impending floods.

This is contained in a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, signed by the Commissioner, Mr Tunji Bello.

While he said four areas would witness high rainfall from now till September, he urged residents of the mentioned areas, to relocate to prevent devastating outcomes.

Meanwhile, Mr Bello, quoting excerpts from the Annual Flood Outlook released by the Hydrological Services Agency on May 28, 2020, also identified 14 other local government areas that could face flood risks this year.

The areas are Lagos Island, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Ojo.

Others include, Oshodi/Isolo, Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Badagry, Surulere and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

The commissioner said the ministry would heighten efforts at clearing the drains and removing pet bottles and Styrofoams.

