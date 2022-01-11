Lagos nurses, midwives suspend 3-day warning strike

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Lagos State has suspended its three-day warning strike.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the association, Olurotimi Awojide while speaking after an emergency congress in Lagos State on Monday.

The Association had embarked on a three-day warning strike to protest poor remuneration and working conditions in the Lagos State health sector.

Awojide in his speech appreciated the governor for his prompt response following a marathon meeting with him and other stakeholders.

“We are hopeful that implementation on our demands will commence immediately. It is on this note that we are suspending the strike to give room for the implementation of our demands. All nurses in the state are expected back at their duty post by 8:00 on Tuesday”, he said.

By Blessing Udeobasi…

