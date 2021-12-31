News
Lagos nurses to begin warning strike January 10
The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos, will begin a three-day warning strike on Monday.
The secretary of the union in the state, Oloruntoba Odumosu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the strike was to compel the state government to promptly address its demands.
He added that nurses in federal health institutions in the state are exempted from the strike.
The association was protesting the acute shortage of nurses and midwives in health facilities and non- payment of retention allowance, among others.
READ ALSO: Nurses deny allegations by Kaduna govt over removal of oxygen supply from two-day-old
The statement read: “The State Executive Council of the association at its meeting on December 29, 2021, resolved that the Council should embark on a three-day warning strike starting 08:00 a.m. on Monday, 10th January 2022 to 08:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12th January 2022.
“This warning strike is to compel the Lagos State Government to act promptly on the following issues; acute shortage of nurses and midwives in health facilities; payment of retention allowance; proper consolidation of the CONHESS salary structure; regularisation of graduate nurses and stagnated nurses; improved welfare and working condition of nurses; improved hazard allowance; nurses representation in relevant boards and policymaking and life insurance scheme for nurses and other health workers.”
