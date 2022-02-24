Lagos, Ogun deputy govs to conduct APC S/W Zonal Congress

The deputy governors of Lagos and Ogun states, Obafemi Hamzat and Noimot Salako-Oyedele respectively, are part of the seven-man commitee that would conduct the South-West Zonal Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APc) on March 12, 2022.

The committee as announced by the Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) would be chaired by Hon. Musliudeen Akinremi, who represents Ibadan North federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Hamzat would serve as Secretary to the committee, while, Salako-Oyedele, Malik Taina Okene, Mohammed Wali, Yekini Nabena and Ms. Yahaya serve as members.

The CECPC secretary, James John Akpanuodehehe, in the statement, added that meetings of zonal stakeholders would hold Saturday 26th February at their respective geo-political zones, ahead of the Congress.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

