Lagos, Ogun, Oyo in talks to light up Lagos-Ibadan expressway stretch

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that the state, in conjunction with the governments of Lagos and Ogun, are formulating plans to light-up the entire stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Makinde who disclosed this while appearing on a political programme, State Affairs on Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan, on Saturday, said he had initiated a discussion with his colleagues in Lagos and Ogun and the three states were working on the possibility of lighting up the expressway if elected for second tenure in the governorship election on March 11.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, after the programme, the Governor said the proposed project, when completed, would be of great benefit to the three states in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“The proposed project will benefit the three states and Nigeria,” he said.

“Under Omituntun 2.0, we are exploring and I am talking to my colleagues in Ogun and Lagos states. We have a 120km stretch from Lagos to Ibadan. What we have done under the Light-Up Oyo project is to put infrastructure on 250km of our road.

“So, we can do it. There is nothing that says if you are coming from Lagos, there cannot be light every night between Lagos and Ibadan. I can give you that assurance that it will happen,” he said.

