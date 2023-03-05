News
Lagos, Ogun, Oyo in talks to light up Lagos-Ibadan expressway stretch
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that the state, in conjunction with the governments of Lagos and Ogun, are formulating plans to light-up the entire stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Makinde who disclosed this while appearing on a political programme, State Affairs on Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan, on Saturday, said he had initiated a discussion with his colleagues in Lagos and Ogun and the three states were working on the possibility of lighting up the expressway if elected for second tenure in the governorship election on March 11.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, after the programme, the Governor said the proposed project, when completed, would be of great benefit to the three states in particular, and Nigeria in general.
READ ALSO:More hardship for commuters, as govt plans to divert traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway for 10 weeks
“The proposed project will benefit the three states and Nigeria,” he said.
“Under Omituntun 2.0, we are exploring and I am talking to my colleagues in Ogun and Lagos states. We have a 120km stretch from Lagos to Ibadan. What we have done under the Light-Up Oyo project is to put infrastructure on 250km of our road.
“So, we can do it. There is nothing that says if you are coming from Lagos, there cannot be light every night between Lagos and Ibadan. I can give you that assurance that it will happen,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...