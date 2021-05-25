Lagos, Ogun sign MoU to set up joint development commission | Ripples Nigeria

In a bid to accelerate development, the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Ogun State Government have signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission.

This agreement was finalised and signed on Monday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The harmonious relationship between the two states was aimed at transforming key areas of mutual interests, including security, commerce, urbanisation, infrastructure and solving boundary disputes, Sanwo-Olu noted.

He said, “This is a game-changer that will transform the urban agglomeration that exists between Lagos and Ogun states. We are driven by the desire to stimulate socio-economic growth, bridge development gaps, and ensure that Lagos megacity status is complemented by pervasive infrastructural development even in boundary towns.

“It has become obvious that the best way to accelerate socio-economic development in both states is by embracing a more collaborative approach for growth, development, and urban sustainability. Regardless of the challenges, we are determined to build more liveable and stable cities,” he said.

In his comment, Abiodun stated that this initiative was to ensure the provision of good governance and infrastructure to the citizens of both states.

He said, “The common goal is to provide good governance and make life more meaningful for the electorate; that is our driving force. We must never forget that, as Nigerians, we are all interconnected in one way or the other; and the fastest way to accelerate socio-economic growth and create an equitable society is by uniting to combat our challenges.”

