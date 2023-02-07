Lagos, Ogun, three others get new police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of new commissioners of police to Lagos and four other states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, listed the other affected states as Ogun, Adamawa, Taraba, and Enugu.

In the posting, the former force spokesman, Frank Mba has been deployed to Ogun State as the new commissioner of police while Idowu Owohunwa will take over from Abiodun Alabi as the CP in Lagos.

The redeployment of the CPs came just 18 days to the country’s general elections.

The statement read: “The police boss has equally ordered the provisional posting of the following commissioners of police to commands indicated below pending the approval of the Police Service Commission; i. CP Adamawa State – CP Adebola A. Hamzat, fdc; ii. CP Ogun State – CP Emeka Frank Mba, mni; iii. CP Taraba State – CP Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni; iv. CP Lagos State – CP Idowu Owohunwa, and v. CP Ebonyi State – CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye.”

