Lagos-Ogun train services resume Monday

The Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services will resume operations on Monday.

The District Manager of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Jerry Oche, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the District Public Relations Officer, Dr. Khadijah Aroyewun–Adekomaiya, said the corporation would adhere to the COVID-19 protocols when the train services resumed.

The corporation suspended the train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

It also announced a 100 percent increase in fares.

Oche said: “NRC is set to resume its Mass Transit Train Services on Monday, September 14, 2020.

READ ALSO: TRAIN SERVICES: NRC says no face mask, no entry

“The resumption is coming after a compulsory shutdown of train operations on March 23, 2020, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Following the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the reopening of rail transportation within established parameters, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has made important changes to the delivery of services on its Mass Transit Trains.

“Our MTTS would now cost N460 flat per trip and the trains would no longer stop at some stations.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the fare between Iddo in Lagos and Ijoko/Kajola in Ogun State was N230 per trip.

Join the conversation

Opinions