Lagos: Ohanaeze dismisses rift between Igbos, Yoruba, blames political rascals

The Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has dismissed rumors of war between Igbos and Youruba in the country.

This was in reaction to cases of attacks between the two ethnicities especially in Lagos following the 2023 general elections across the country.

Iwuanyanwu, who spoke at a ceremony to mark Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s one year in office held in Anambra on Saturday, blamed the development on political rascals.

The Ohanaeze chief confirmed constitution of an inquiry panel to investigate the development, adding that necessary steps will be taken to deal with the abhorrent trend.

Iwuanyanwu said: “I want to tell those in Lagos to realise that there is no war between us and Yorubas. They are just political rascals, and we’re going to handle them.

“The elders have directed the secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, to set up a commission of inquiry to find out things destroyed; people are going to pay.

“I want to tell you that people who attended from our branches in America, Canada, Europe, London and Nigeria have resolved and I want those from Lagos to go home and tell those in Lagos.

“We have resolved that never again can we allow anybody to take the life of any innocent person. All of us are going to fight the person. Never again!”

