Lagos on lockdown, markets closed for Tinubu, APC home-coming rally today

Lagosians might experience difficulties traversing the metropolis due to the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold today (Saturday) at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in the Surulere area of the state.

A message had also reportedly been sent out to traders and the business community in the state for all markets to be closed down for the rally.

In order to ensure smooth passage of commuters, the state government has published alternatives routes in a press release signed by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, advising residents of the state to plan their movement on the day of the rallies.

The announcement stated that barricades, tow trucks, and guidance signs will be made available.

Oladeinde further guaranteed that during the rallies, traffic control personnel would be on hand to help and direct drivers and pedestrians.

Only authorized cars, security, emergency, and vital services vehicles would be given special access at the diverting points, he stressed.

According to the announcement, the rallies are planned for Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The statement partly read, ” (The) Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Wednesday through a statement released by the Ministry advising Lagosians to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere.

“Oladeinde revealed that human and vehicular movement around the affected areas would be regulated as there would be series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.”

With the fraught nature of the polity and a tendency for violence, the Lagos State Chapter of the APC also assured the public of adequate security to guarantee a hitch free presidential campaign rally.

Sen. Ganiyu Solomon, the Director-General of the Local Organizing Committee for the Presidential Campaign in the Lagos State Campaign Council, made this statement on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the events planned for the rally.

He added that the rally will serve as a homecoming for the former governor of Lagos state and the party’s national leader.

According to Solomon: “As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.’’

In his statement, the party chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said, “On the issue of security, we will try to make the venue, very conducive for all.

“This is also the first time Lagos State will be presenting a presidential candidate who has become a household name not only in Lagos state but in Nigeria.

“We are not ruling out a huge number of attendees. We can assure you there will be a massive turnout and adequate security for all attendees.”

