Lagos, Ondo pass Amotekun bill

Lagos and Ondo States Houses of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bill on the South West security outfit, Amotekun.

In Lagos, the bill was passed after the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues read the document for the third time.

The passing of the bill followed the adoption of the House ad-hoc committee’s recommendation by the lawmakers.

The bill seeks to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit established by the Southwest governors.

Prior to the passing of the bill, the Assembly had organised a public hearing on the objectives of the security network.

At the public hearing, Obasa declared that the Amotekun had come to stay.

He said: “I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping, and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun.

“Our race has spoken and we must stand by it but in line with the constitution.”

In Ondo, the Assembly passed the bill establishing the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill.

The House had on February 18 deliberated on the bill and committed it to the House Committee on Security Matters after scaling through the first and second reading.

The House held its public hearing on the bill February 24.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, described the passage of the bill as remarkable.

