Lagos panel awards N10m compensation each to two victims of police brutality | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos panel awards N10m compensation each to two victims of police brutality
The Lagos State panel of inquiry probing allegations of rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units on Friday awarded N10 million compensation each to two victims of police brutality.
The victims are – Kudirat Abayomi and Hannah Olugbodi.
The panel also recommended the prosecution of the police officers involved in the killing of Abayomi who died from a stray bullet fired by the police in April 2017.
The team further awarded scholarships to the woman’s children.
READ ALSO: Lagos panel dismisses petitioner’s bid to enforce N300m ruling against police
The panel directed the police authorities to forward a letter of apology to the family of the deceased.
Olugbodi, a 35-year-old hairdresser, ended up on a crutch after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some SARS operatives at the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos in June 2018.
The panel was set up by Lagos State government in October last year following the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by the military in the Lekki area of the state.
Join the conversation
Metro
Protesters storm Edo govt house with corpse of victim from herdsmen attack
Some Edo residents marched to Government House, Benin with the body of one of the seven persons killed in Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp in Ovie Northeast Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen on Thursday evening.
The protesters also gave the state governor, Godwin Obaseki a three-day ultimatum to ensure adequate security of lives and properties
Michael Idahosa, the leader of the protests disclosed that residents of the affected communities could no longer bear the incessant attacks by the criminal herdsmen.
He said: “We are here to protest the killings by herdsmen in our communities. Governor Godwin Obaseki came to Ovia Northeast LGA in 2017 when herdsmen killed one of our persons and he promised to tackle the problem of herdsmen in our area, but Edo State government did not address the issue.”
READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen attack Edo communities, kill seven
Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who received the protesters, said “As a state, we have made up our mind not to lament, but to look for solutions on how to protect our country and our state.
“There was also an attack in the early hours of today in Niger State. It is a national problem. As we speak now, Governor Obaseki and other governors are in Abuja to discuss this insecurity issue in our country.
“You will remember that we are bringing in local vigilance members to collaborate with law enforcement agencies. We are strengthening our system and we will still need your support.
“We do not want to take laws into our own hands, but at the same time, we cannot fold our arms and watch the people kill us. Take it easy; some bodies are yet to be found, I have had a discussion with the security agencies. Their personnel will move into the area.
“I can assure you that they will recover bodies of all the victims and we will intensify the security in the area.
“We will categorise the area as one of the flashpoints in Edo State. So that you can sleep with your eyes closed.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Ebonyi man accused of killing wife acquitted after eight years in prison
Chukwudi Omeh, a man accused of allegedly killing his wife has been discharged and acquitted by a State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday.
Omeh regained freedom after he had spent eight years in prison custody.
The judge, Vincent Nwanchor, said the accused was not guilty of the allegation as there was no evidence from the prosecutor to prove that the husband was the killer.
Read also: Gov Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over NURTW crisis
Mr Omeh’s wife, Chinagorom, was three months pregnant when she was killed and her remains dumped in a forest.
The body was reportedly found after three days.
The defence counsel, Ejem Nwaopkosi, said the defendant was kept in prison custody since 2013. He expressed joy that justice had been served.
“The judgement is in our favour. The prosecutor could not provide any ingredient of proof that the accused committed the crime,” Mr Nwaopkosi said.
Join the conversation
Latest
Suspected herdsmen attack Edo communities, kill seven
Seven people including farmers, have been reportedly killed by armed gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba Camp in Ovia North-East local government area of the state.
The attacks were said to have taken place on Wednesday night.
Confirming the invasion of the herdsmen in the communities in a statement on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said all efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.
“The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site and evacuated the bodies while moves are on to ensure that the place is calm and lives return to normalcy.”
According to a resident of the Ugboke community, Janet Ighodaro, the residents were caught unawares by the blood-thirsty herdsmen.
“The suspected herdsmen took over the popular Yoruba camp located in Ovia North-East as a base to launch attack into various communities in our state.
Read also: Fulani group backs Bauchi gov on herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
“Four of the victims were returning from their farms when they were shot and killed on the spot.
“I was lucky to escape and I am currently in Benin where I am putting up with family members.”
She lamented that the gruesome attack on the camps and communities was reported to the police, adding that security presence in the locality was zero.
Ighodaro stressed that the policemen, who came to the area on Thursday after the dastardly act, only stopped at Okokhua community and refused to go further to track down the suspects.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
Trending
-
Life's Blog22 hours ago
‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
-
Politics23 hours ago
Nigeria’s next war will take place in forests, says ex-defence chief
-
Politics23 hours ago
Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’
-
Graffiti7 hours ago
It is not Buhari, stupid!
-
Politics7 hours ago
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
-
Metro21 hours ago
EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno
-
Politics11 hours ago
Again, former CBN Gov, Soludo, to run for Anambra gubernatorial election
-
Nigeria In One Minute11 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021