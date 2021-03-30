Lagos panel extends sitting by three months | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing allegations of rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has extended its sittings by three months.

The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the panel on October 19, 2020, with a six-month mandate.

The governor set up the panel a few days after soldiers opened fire on #ENDSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the extension would give the team adequate time to address several petitions filed by people in the state.

The panel had taken several decisions including the award of compensations to victims of police brutality since it began sitting last year.

