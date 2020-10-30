Lagos panel finds bullet shells at Lekki Toll Plaza, ten days after shootings

The judicial panel set up by the Lagos State Government to probe brutality and high handedness by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday found bullet shells at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

According to reports, five bullet shells were found inside the drainage at the Toll gate, the scene of alleged shooting at unarmed peaceful #EndSARS protesters by soldiers on Tuesday 20 October, 2020.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Army had initially denied that its troops were at the scene, before it later said troops were actually deployed based on the request by the Lagos State Government to help restore normalcy and enforce the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state. It however maintained that shots were not fired at the protesters.

READ ALSO: LEKKI SHOOTING: Soldiers chase out Lagos Panel members at military hospital

The Judicial panel, led by its Chairman, Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, was at the scene on Friday to make more findings concerning the shooting which occurred on October 20, 2020.

The panel, which also had other members present, including human rights activist, Segun Awosanya, interrogated Lekki Tollgate officials about the condition of their cameras and other equipment that can serve as evidence.

Also on Friday, the panel hosted the representative of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), after they confirmed that the firm had the footage of the Lekki shooting, but they asked for more time to testify before the panel.

Join the conversation

Opinions