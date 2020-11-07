Lagos panel suspends sitting, as member boycotts after CBN froze #EndSARS supporters accounts

The sitting of the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry probing excesses of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was suspended on Saturday due to the absence of a youth member of the panel, Oluwarinu Oduala.

Oduala, one of the frontline protesters of the ENDSARS movement refused to show up in protest of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) freezing her bank account alongside 19 others.

The CBN had obtained a court order freezing the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters till January 2021.

Reacting to the development on her Twitter handle on Friday night, Miss Oduala said “My name is even the first on the list.

“Such a criminal that I am, that I protested without arms only putting on a white shirt stained red to say the Police should stop killing we youths.

Freeze my account from today till tomorrow. I no get car. I go trek !Face with tears of joy

#EndSars”

