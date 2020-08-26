Lagos past COVID-19 peak, now on flattening stage —Health Commissioner

Professor Akin Abayomi has said that Lagos State had moved past the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was now on the flattening stage.

Abayomi, who is the state Commissioner of Health and Deputy Incident Commander on COVID-19 pandemic, stated this on Wednesday during a Nigeria Info FM programme.

He said, “Concerning the number of positive results seen this period, we have sample collection centers in every local government in Lagos, so the more we test the more cases we find. If there are no more positivity then the outbreak is slowing down.

“So our observation is that Lagos have past the worst of the pandemic, it has past the peak of the pandemic and is now on the flattening stage and over time will experience a down slope of the virus then the end of #COVID19.”

Speaking on the COVID-19 lockdown, Abayomi said, “We believe the lockdown was not effective because of the reality of a city where people go out to fend for themselves on a daily basis. If not, you replace a health crisis with an economic crisis.”

He noted that the state had as its reponse strategy to the pandemic, “early response strategy and data strategy.”

He said there were two categories of testing in the state which are “for people who have shown symptoms and are a public health concern and they want to know, and those who as a result of business want to get back to work and want to know if they are safe.”

Abayomi was confirmed positive with the virus on Monday and is currently on self-isolation at his home, where he is being treated.

