Lagos PDP accuses APC of falsehood over alleged overtures to lure Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Saturday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of falsehood after reports emerged over an invitation extended to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to defect to the opposition.

This disclaimer was issued on Saturday by the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos PDP Caretaker Committee, Ademola Oyede who alleged that the ruling party haf resorted to its well-worn plans of trying to destabilise the opposition by disseminating lies.

Oyede said: “We read with dismay, a press statement credited to Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, wherein he reacted to an interview by the former publicity secretary of PDP, Gani Taofik, calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to join the PDP.

“One would wonder what partnership exist between the Lagos APC and the former Publicity Secretary of the Lagos PDP, Mr. Gani Taofik, who no longer speaks for the party, as it has recently become a trend for Lagos APC to consider the personal opinion of an individual to mean the position of the Party.

“It’s important to reiterate here that PDP is a structured political party and not a property of an individual like the Lagos APC.

“We make bold to say that we have uncovered plans by the Lagos APC and their cohorts within the PDP to push their Governor in the next election, thinking we are going to jump on him being a sitting governor.

“Currently, Lagos PDP parades young and vibrant aspirants whose popularities have consumed that of their Governor and his godfather put together.

“We are very sure in the know of all attempts by Lagos APC to keep destabilizing the PDP as usual, but this time, their game is up.

“For the record, Gani Taofik is no longer the spokesperson of Lagos PDP, and whatever he might have said during his interview should be considered his personal opinion.

“Many would see the response of the APC spokesperson as a reflection of a party that’s totally In disarray, if not who takes an opinion of a mere party member as that of the party.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman of the Lagos APC, Seye Oladejo who warned the opposition party against “its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party.”

Taofik said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu probably could have done 100 per cent more than he has done if he were not to be in the APC because it is a structural thing; the PDP in Lagos has a controlling leadership for sanity, morality, and service delivery but what they have in the APC is a selfish leadership. That is why Governor Sanwo-Olu cannot do more than what he is doing.”

