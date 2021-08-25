Lagos PDP chairman, Adegbola Dominic dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, is dead.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Taofik Gani, who confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday.

He said Adegbola died of COVID-19 related ailments on Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesman said: “The Lagos State PDP Chairman, Dr. ADEGBOLA DOMINIC, has just died of COVID-19 related ailments. The late senior medical practitioner was an exceptional politician who deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.

“Dr. Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group. He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

READ ALSO: Lagos PDP dumps Fayose, endorses Makinde as South-West party leader

“He had also contested Lagos State governorship election under the platform of APGA. He was the Jakande group candidate for the Lagos West senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.”

“He was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperised, and less privileged.

“Dr. Dominic stood for the development of Lagos and he sure regrets that this Lagos is not as he wished.

“He will be forever remembered in Lagos politics. We condole with his family.

“All PDP flags in the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him. Burial arrangements shall be as presented by the family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions