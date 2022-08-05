Lagos PDP chieftain, Gbadamosi joins Labour Party, hails Obi-Baba-Ahmed combination

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, on Friday joined the Labour Party.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Gbadamosi also declared his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said: “I had completely lost hope, especially in the youths of Nigeria, considering how the senatorial bye-elections panned out, after the traumatic events of the #ENDSARS.

“However, the exit of Peter Obi from the PDP and his subsequent emergence as the presidential candidate of the LP, and his brilliant choice of Mallam Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate had rekindled my hope.

“I am 54 years old, and never in my life have I been privileged to witness the kind of energy, vigour, unity and tenacity of purpose being exhibited by youths of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds in Nigeria over a political candidate.

“I hereby publicly declare my resignation from the PDP and wish all the remaining members well.

“By the same token, I also hereby publicly declare my support for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.”

Gbadamosi said the popularity of Obi among young people who were not professional politicians or hired influencers inspired him to join the party.

He also described the LP vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti, as urbane, prudent, practical and principled politician.

He said: “These two share a passion for education and knowledge, with Obi’s documented exploits in the education sector as governor of Anambra and Baba-Ahmed’s direct investment in education as Pro-Chancellor of the highly respected Baze University, Abuja.

“Both share a disdain for graft and believe in exterminating contract padding.

“I find myself left with no choice, when faced with the alternatives, but to publicly throw in my lot with these two fine gentlemen, especially considering that another good uncle of mine, Dr. Doyin Okupe, is one of the navigators of their journey and had invited me very much earlier.”

