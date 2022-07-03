Lagos PDP faults Sanwo-Olu for approving increase of BRT fare

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving an increase in the fare for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) across various routes in the state.

The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, while urging a reversal of the plan, insisted that the increase will worsen the plight of the masses.

According to the opposition party, the excuse of the APC-led state government that the increase was based on the hike in the pump price of diesel from N187 to N830 and the unavailability of spare parts, were not justifiable.

The party further said that with the crippling economic situation being experienced by Lagos residents on a daily basis, the government has showed lack of compassion and total disregard for the plight of the citizens of the state.

“Sanwo-Olu-led APC administration has completely abdicated its responsibility to the people of the state, and turned a blind eye to their predicament.

“The few ‘luxuries’ that the people benefit from the state is being taken away.

“Now is not the time for any form of increment, as the people of the state have suffered enough under this unsympathetic government,” the party said.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved a flat rate increase in the fares of the BRT on all routes on Thursday, with an effective date of July 13, 2022.

