Lagos PDP gives Fayose seven days to retract attack on Bode George | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has given former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, seven days to retract a statement against Chief Bode George.

Fayose had, during the inauguration of the PDP campaign committee for the Lagos-East senatorial by-election, said the party must send George to political retirement to make progress.

However, in a statement on Sunday by the PDP spokesman in Lagos, Taofik Gani, the party warned Fayose to bring his divisive advice to Lagos, adding that he should face his frustration.

“PDP, Lagos State chapter gives Fayose seven days ultimatum within which to retract and apologise for the deliberate unwarranted vituperation on all her elderly chieftains in the state chapter of the party.

“Fayose will be declared persona non grata in all our indoor and outdoor activities from Monday, 12th October 2020, unless he, Fayose, purges himself of the grave nuisance value arising from the unsolicited, rabid and divisive advice.

“We are nearing very important elections in the state to take us into winning Lagos State in 2023 general elections. We need togetherness and complimentary efforts possible of the old, young, male, female.

“It is thus shocking that a supposed leader would come to our state to ‘tear’ us apart rather than give positive and progressively uniting advice to us. We will hold Fayose responsible for any future election loss in Lagos State and indeed the South-West,” the statement read in part.

