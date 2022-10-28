Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, dismisses members’ defection story, accuses APC of deception

Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of misleading the voting public in the state.

This was as he also dismissed the report that more than 5000 members of his Lagos4Lagos Movement had defected to the ruling party.

Jandor, who conveyed his disappointment over the report in a statement late on Thursday, described APC’s attempt to mislead the public as laughable.

The governorship candidate noted that Lagos4Lagos Movement was majorly composed of defectors from the ruling party as a result of its gross incompetence.

He challenged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take advantage of the rest of his tenure to fulfil his promises to Lagosians.

The statement read: “Misinformation, with the goal of confusing the voting public about the Lagos4Lagos movement and my person is a tool the APC has tried to use to undermine my candidacy, and the mission we have undertaken to rescue Lagos from bad governance.

“The most recent attempt to confuse the voting public is the claim that 5000 members of the Lagos4Lagos movement are decamping to the APC as a vote of no confidence in the PDP. This is laughable, especially because the Lagos4Lagos movement is made up of people who left the APC because of their non-performance and their unwillingness to reform the party or embrace progressive governance in the state. It also contradicts their earlier claims that I had no supporters and that I go around with rented crowd.

“I am choosing to address these claims because these attacks are not aimed at me or the members of the PDP, their function is to mislead the voting public about the current state of the Lagos PDP & discourage them from exercising their civic duty at the polls next year.

“150,000 former members of the APC renounced their party membership and left with me on the 21 January 2022 in a rally that shook the foundation of Lagos and many more will follow before the elections next year.

“In contrast, we have received overwhelming support for our mandate from across the state because we are genuinely connecting with the citizens of Lagos, instead of intimidating them to join rallies or coercing them to pledge us their votes.

“l would advise Governor Sanwoolu to use the rest of his time in office to actually honour the promises he made to the people and put his house in order, instead of spending taxpayers monies and government funds to pay for these infantile attacks on our campaign.”

