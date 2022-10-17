Lagos PDP guber candidate to kick off campaign Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azzez Adediran, also known as Jandor, will kick off his 2023 election campaign on Wednesday in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement he issued after a press conference on Sunday.

Jandor who was flanked by his running mate, actress Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jennifer and other party chieftains, said he and his team would tour all the 245 wards in the state during the campaign window.

“We will start our governorship campaign on Wednesday, October 19, in Alimosho, and we will be touring the 245 wards in Lagos. The people should see their governor, not the one that is presented to them on the television screen,” he said.

READ ALSO:Lagos PDP guber candidate asks Sanwo-Olu to resign over his ‘ineptitude’

While taking a swipe at the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the state, Jandor said the recent 30-year Lagos Development Plan published by the government was not different from the previous development plan prepared 10 years ago.

“What they have in their new 30-year plan ((2022-2052) is to make Lagos a mega city, which was what they had in the plan in the last 10 years.

“But what did they achieve in the last 10 years?” he asked.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now