Lagos PDP reveals alleged plot by APC to manipulate 2023 election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating voters ahead of polls next month.

The PDP Publicity Secretary and Chairman, Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Campaign, Hakeem Amode, who made the accusation at a press briefing in Ikeja on Monday, alleged the ruling party was engaging in voter’s manipulation.

The party thus charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to investigate the alleged fraud ahead of the polls.

Amode said: “We are aware of the ruling APC government officials using their position to collect voters’ information and requesting the submission of photocopies of Permanent Voter Cards as a prerequisite for work permits in transport parks and trading in the markets.

“We view these directives and actions as hoodwinking and an attempt by the ruling APC government to manipulate the 2023 election ahead.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State is hereby calling the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Inspector General of Police, and all well-meaning Nigerians to the electoral fraud being committed before the conduct of the 2023 election by the ruling APC government in Lagos State.”

But the spokesperson for the APC, Seye Oladejo, who reacted to the accusation, accused the opposition of attempts to confuse electorates.

Oladejo advised PDP to rather concentrate on resolving its internal crisis than making up ill-founded claims.

He added, “The APC in Lagos State has been busy campaigning to all and sundry in the state. Our robust campaign has ensured that APC remains the only visible party in the state as far as awareness for the forthcoming elections is concerned.

“The PDP could approach the relevant law enforcement agencies whenever they feel their rights are being trampled upon rather than embark on fruitless media onslaught for cheap political gain.

“They are also advised to look inward and address their intractable crisis which has polarised the party beyond repair. It’s also imperative to operate within the laws of the state as regards the placement of outdoor advertisements rather than resort to arm-twisting tactics.”

